Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mollie Ruth Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mollie Williams 1940-2019 Mollie Ruth Williams passed away on October 28, 2019 at the age of 79, in Bradenton, Florida, surrounded by the love of family and friends. She was the retired executive for a woman-owned millwright company in Colorado, had many business interests, and traveled the world. At the end of her remarkable life, she especially enjoyed her new home in Florida. Mrs. Williams was born at home in Harlan County, Kentucky, on October 6, 1940, to coal miner, Hiram Sizemore and homemaker, Sally Napier Sizemore. She was one of nine children. After marriage to Bob Williams in 1960, Mollie and Bob, an ironworker and millwright, raised a family and lived in Idaho, Ohio and Colorado. After settling in Colorado with their three children, Mollie started a millwright company which she and Bob built into a very successful enterprise. After their residence in Wheatridge, Colorado, the Williams moved to Hotchkiss and Crawford, Colorado. Upon Bob's death from cancer in 2006, Mollie divided her time between Hotchkiss, Colorado; eastern Kentucky; Tolar, Texas; and the Bradenton, Florida area, visiting family and her many friends regularly. In 2016, Mollie and Sam Adelson became close companions, and shared their lives with each other until her death from a heart condition. Mollie is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Williams, and mother-in-law, Stella Williams. She is survived by sisters, Jean Ponder (and Fred Ponder) and Helen Jackson; children, Bob Williams (and Crystal Williams), Kim Shay (and Ken Kelly); John Williams (and Jay Ann Cox); her outstanding grandsons, Austin Williams and J. Tyler Williams (and Dreama Lumpkins); and her beloved companion, Sam Adelson. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church in Hotchkiss, Colorado, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Mollie and the family ask for donations to Tidewell Hospice, 2504 34th Avenue, Bradenton, Florida, 34205. Many thanks to the superb caregivers at Tidewell who provided great dignity and peace at the end. Mollie loved fiercely and lived joyfully. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Mollie Williams 1940-2019 Mollie Ruth Williams passed away on October 28, 2019 at the age of 79, in Bradenton, Florida, surrounded by the love of family and friends. She was the retired executive for a woman-owned millwright company in Colorado, had many business interests, and traveled the world. At the end of her remarkable life, she especially enjoyed her new home in Florida. Mrs. Williams was born at home in Harlan County, Kentucky, on October 6, 1940, to coal miner, Hiram Sizemore and homemaker, Sally Napier Sizemore. She was one of nine children. After marriage to Bob Williams in 1960, Mollie and Bob, an ironworker and millwright, raised a family and lived in Idaho, Ohio and Colorado. After settling in Colorado with their three children, Mollie started a millwright company which she and Bob built into a very successful enterprise. After their residence in Wheatridge, Colorado, the Williams moved to Hotchkiss and Crawford, Colorado. Upon Bob's death from cancer in 2006, Mollie divided her time between Hotchkiss, Colorado; eastern Kentucky; Tolar, Texas; and the Bradenton, Florida area, visiting family and her many friends regularly. In 2016, Mollie and Sam Adelson became close companions, and shared their lives with each other until her death from a heart condition. Mollie is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Williams, and mother-in-law, Stella Williams. She is survived by sisters, Jean Ponder (and Fred Ponder) and Helen Jackson; children, Bob Williams (and Crystal Williams), Kim Shay (and Ken Kelly); John Williams (and Jay Ann Cox); her outstanding grandsons, Austin Williams and J. Tyler Williams (and Dreama Lumpkins); and her beloved companion, Sam Adelson. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church in Hotchkiss, Colorado, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Mollie and the family ask for donations to Tidewell Hospice, 2504 34th Avenue, Bradenton, Florida, 34205. Many thanks to the superb caregivers at Tidewell who provided great dignity and peace at the end. Mollie loved fiercely and lived joyfully. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close