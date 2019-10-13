Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona Graham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mona Graham Mona Graham, passed peacefully on October 5, 2019 at 87 years old. Preceded in death by her parents, (Elizabeth & Frank Young), siblings, (Frank, Rudolph, Elizabeth and Audrey) & her partner of 20 years, (Walter F. Clarke). Mona was born February 26, 1932 in Hartford, CT, & served in the Marines during the Korean War. She spent over 20 years in Chicago, & then California, where she was a Bank Officer & owned Backstop Pizza restaurant with her sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Baker for 15 years. Mona settled in Bradenton, FL in 1995. She worked as a waitress at many of the local restaurants & in the clubhouse at Village Green. Her hobbies included, golfing, garage sales, cards, watching soap operas, the Chicago Bears & was always up for a drive to the beach to watch the beautiful sunset. Mona was a spitfire with a kind heart. Always willing to help anyone in need. Mona was a survivor & helped others of the tragic Hartford Circus Fire in 1944, as well as, a Breast Cancer Survivor. She was a mother figure, mentor and friend to many. Mona was loved by all & she will be greatly missed by her family & friends. Survived by twelve nieces & nephews, several great-nieces & nephews. Goddaughter, (Ariane Andler); Mona is also survived by her partner's children, grandchildren, & great - grandchild whom Mona loved & considered her own. Children; Walter, Jr., Clarke (Tammy who was also Mona's caretaker); Mike Clarke (Perian); Doug Clarke (Lisa); grandchildren; Riley, Jackson & Michael Jr.; great-grandson; Aiden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Foundation or Tidewell Hospice.

