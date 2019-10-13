Mona Graham Mona Graham, passed peacefully on October 5, 2019 at 87 years old. Preceded in death by her parents, (Elizabeth & Frank Young), siblings, (Frank, Rudolph, Elizabeth and Audrey) & her partner of 20 years, (Walter F. Clarke). Mona was born February 26, 1932 in Hartford, CT, & served in the Marines during the Korean War. She spent over 20 years in Chicago, & then California, where she was a Bank Officer & owned Backstop Pizza restaurant with her sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Baker for 15 years. Mona settled in Bradenton, FL in 1995. She worked as a waitress at many of the local restaurants & in the clubhouse at Village Green. Her hobbies included, golfing, garage sales, cards, watching soap operas, the Chicago Bears & was always up for a drive to the beach to watch the beautiful sunset. Mona was a spitfire with a kind heart. Always willing to help anyone in need. Mona was a survivor & helped others of the tragic Hartford Circus Fire in 1944, as well as, a Breast Cancer Survivor. She was a mother figure, mentor and friend to many. Mona was loved by all & she will be greatly missed by her family & friends. Survived by twelve nieces & nephews, several great-nieces & nephews. Goddaughter, (Ariane Andler); Mona is also survived by her partner's children, grandchildren, & great - grandchild whom Mona loved & considered her own. Children; Walter, Jr., Clarke (Tammy who was also Mona's caretaker); Mike Clarke (Perian); Doug Clarke (Lisa); grandchildren; Riley, Jackson & Michael Jr.; great-grandson; Aiden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Foundation or Tidewell Hospice.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 13, 2019