Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monica Lynn Gillespie. View Sign

Monica Lynn Gillespie Monica Lynn Gillespie passed away suddenly at Manatee Memorial Hospital on February 17th, 2019 from a heart attack, she was 51 years old. Monica is survived by her husband, George A. Gillespie III, her parents, Milton and La Donna Howe, brothers, David (Eileen) and Brian (Michelle) Howe, her sister, Michelle (Robert) Hinze, and many extended family, friends, and loved ones. She was born on April 28th, 1967 at Glenwood Hills Hospital in Golden Valley, MN. She grew up and graduated from high school in Coon Rapids, MN. She worked at the Coon Rapids library and a few other places before settling into her life long career in the Medical Insurance field. She married George Gillespie on June 14th, 1991 and moved with him to Florida in 2014. She was a kind, sweet, generous, and forgiving soul who made many friends wherever she went in life. She had a special affinity for flowers, birds, butterflies, and fur babies. She was a devoted wife and loved most the time spent with family and friends. She was taken too soon and will be missed by all who knew her. Her Funeral is scheduled for Monday, February 25th, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home at 40 N. Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239. Family viewing is at 9:00 AM, Public Viewing at 10:00AM, with the Ceremony to start at 11:00 AM. The Burial Ceremony will start at 12:30PM at Sarasota National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate Monica's Life. There will also be a Memorial Service in Minnesota for family and friends who cannot come to Florida, details to be announced later. Monica loved flowers but a donation to the would also be most welcome.

Monica Lynn Gillespie Monica Lynn Gillespie passed away suddenly at Manatee Memorial Hospital on February 17th, 2019 from a heart attack, she was 51 years old. Monica is survived by her husband, George A. Gillespie III, her parents, Milton and La Donna Howe, brothers, David (Eileen) and Brian (Michelle) Howe, her sister, Michelle (Robert) Hinze, and many extended family, friends, and loved ones. She was born on April 28th, 1967 at Glenwood Hills Hospital in Golden Valley, MN. She grew up and graduated from high school in Coon Rapids, MN. She worked at the Coon Rapids library and a few other places before settling into her life long career in the Medical Insurance field. She married George Gillespie on June 14th, 1991 and moved with him to Florida in 2014. She was a kind, sweet, generous, and forgiving soul who made many friends wherever she went in life. She had a special affinity for flowers, birds, butterflies, and fur babies. She was a devoted wife and loved most the time spent with family and friends. She was taken too soon and will be missed by all who knew her. Her Funeral is scheduled for Monday, February 25th, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home at 40 N. Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239. Family viewing is at 9:00 AM, Public Viewing at 10:00AM, with the Ceremony to start at 11:00 AM. The Burial Ceremony will start at 12:30PM at Sarasota National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate Monica's Life. There will also be a Memorial Service in Minnesota for family and friends who cannot come to Florida, details to be announced later. Monica loved flowers but a donation to the would also be most welcome. Funeral Home Toale Brothers Funeral Home

40 N Orange Ave

Sarasota , FL 34236

941-955-4171 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.