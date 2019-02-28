Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Moore "Doug" Derwin. View Sign

Derwin "Doug" Moore Our hearts are broken with the loss of Derwin "Doug" Moore age 61, who passed away on January 17, 1958, Doug was a long haul truck driver before he came to Florida. He worked at Westbay Cove condos for 25 years with his dear friend, Jim Carden. Doug is preceded in death by his father, Ellis Moore and sister, Barb Moore. He leaves his wife of 25 years; Joanne Moore, his best "furry" friend, "Rudy", mother, June Moore, father-in-law, Rudy Caminite, brother-in-law, Anthony Caminite and many many friends who loved him dearly. A Memorial Service will be held March 2, 2019 at 2:00PM, at Bayside Community Church 6609 Manatee Ave. West. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Doug's name can be made to Tidewell Hospice of Ellenton, 4151 37th Street East Palmetto, FL. Doug was one of a kind, a truly funny, kind, and loving person to all he met. He will be missed by all. Arrangements entrusted to Covell Funeral Home, 739-5500.

