Morgan V. Swearengen Morgan V. Swearengen made his peaceful transi- tion on June 26, 2020. He was 86 years old. He was a Korean war veteran and a member of Science of Mind church. Morgan is survived by six children, three step-children, thirteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his companion of 25 years. He was loved and will be missed. No Service has been planned at this time.



