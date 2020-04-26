Born during the “Great Depression” on September 15TH 1930 in McCall, Florida, Leo left his earthly body to find peace in the Kingdom of Heaven on April 20th, 2020. Surrounded by his family, his loving wife and children, he passed peacefully. He leaves behind a legacy that created a business serving the people of Palmetto, Manatee County and beyond for more than 55 years. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, a son, Leo Mills, Jr. (Gail), a daughter, Rea Mills Sellars (Freddy), 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was a business man, an entrepreneur, an athlete, a husband, a father and an avid outdoorsman. His love of hunting and fishing extended to his wife and family. They spent many times together in the woods or at their fishing cabin on Lake Okeechobee, where most of his family started fishing as soon as they could hold a pole. He was a fourth generation Floridian who called Manatee County his home at an early age. After graduation from Manatee High School in 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Whidden and went to work for Karl Squires Engineering and Land Surveying. In 1963, he became licensed as a Florida Registered Land Surveyor No. 1735. He opened Leo Mills and Associates, Inc. shortly thereafter, a firm still producing quality land surveying services for the people of Manatee County. He raised first class hunting dogs and excelled at fast pitch softball. He was a charter member of the Manasota Chapter of the Florida Society of Professional Land Surveyors, serving two terms as their Chapter President and a charter member of the Manatee County 100 Club. He will always be remembered as a man who could spread a net, call a turkey and love his family. Everyone that knew him will identify with the look he could give you that meant you were in trouble and the quick smile that usually followed, signaling “I got you”. Condolences may be made through groover-funeral-home.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice. It is truly a wonderful organization. The family will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 26, 2020.