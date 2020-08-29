Morris "Leo" Mills Sr.September 15, 1930 - April 20, 2020Palmetto, FL - These are different and difficult times when it comes to saying good-by to a loved one, friend or family member. So we would want everyone to know that our family understands any decision you make regarding your attendance at this Celebration of Sr's. Life. We waited several months before planning this event, hoping the pandemic would die down but it hasn't and now it is time for the family to say their good-byes. We hope to see you there and share a memory or a laugh about something involving him, but if we don't we understand and hope that you are safe. For all that do attend, please wear a mask or face covering to enhance the safety of everyone there. And so everyone can attempt social distancing we are only planning a visitation. There will not be a service at this time. A family service will be held at the placing of his headstone at a later date. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to "The John Hopkins All Children's Hospital Foundation" in St. Petersburg, Fl. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 from 10AM to 12PM at Groover Funeral Home 1400 36th Ave E Ellenton, FL.