1/
Morris "Leo" Mills Sr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris "Leo" Mills Sr.
September 15, 1930 - April 20, 2020
Palmetto, FL - These are different and difficult times when it comes to saying good-by to a loved one, friend or family member. So we would want everyone to know that our family understands any decision you make regarding your attendance at this Celebration of Sr's. Life. We waited several months before planning this event, hoping the pandemic would die down but it hasn't and now it is time for the family to say their good-byes. We hope to see you there and share a memory or a laugh about something involving him, but if we don't we understand and hope that you are safe. For all that do attend, please wear a mask or face covering to enhance the safety of everyone there. And so everyone can attempt social distancing we are only planning a visitation. There will not be a service at this time. A family service will be held at the placing of his headstone at a later date. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to "The John Hopkins All Children's Hospital Foundation" in St. Petersburg, Fl. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 from 10AM to 12PM at Groover Funeral Home 1400 36th Ave E Ellenton, FL.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Groover Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved