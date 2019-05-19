Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Rathbun. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Homes, PA 1015 14th St. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-746-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Morris 'Pete' Rathbun born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin passed away April 26, 2019. Morris was the son of Madalene ( Kohen) Rathbun and Morris Truman Rathbun. He is survived by his loving wife, three children, four grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by one grandchild. Morris serviced in the US Navy from May 1957 to May 1959. He was a submariner on the USS Barracuda & USS Hardheaded. He resided in NY for 35 years, and Wantagh NY for 22 years. Morris ran multiple marathons, most notable : New York City, Long Island & Marine Corps. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He also shared his passion for Opera, classical music, ballet/dance and art with his family with many visists to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, art museums and other venues in New York City. He retired for NY AT&T Systems Planning to Bradenton Florida. Private Memorial Services will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Meadow Croft Club House from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Friends of the Manatee County of Animals Services. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes town Chapel. Online condolences can be made at



Morris 'Pete' Rathbun born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin passed away April 26, 2019. Morris was the son of Madalene ( Kohen) Rathbun and Morris Truman Rathbun. He is survived by his loving wife, three children, four grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by one grandchild. Morris serviced in the US Navy from May 1957 to May 1959. He was a submariner on the USS Barracuda & USS Hardheaded. He resided in NY for 35 years, and Wantagh NY for 22 years. Morris ran multiple marathons, most notable : New York City, Long Island & Marine Corps. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He also shared his passion for Opera, classical music, ballet/dance and art with his family with many visists to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, art museums and other venues in New York City. He retired for NY AT&T Systems Planning to Bradenton Florida. Private Memorial Services will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Meadow Croft Club House from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Friends of the Manatee County of Animals Services. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes town Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close