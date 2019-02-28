74, of Fernandina, FL transitioned, on February 17, 2019. Visitation is 3-5PM March 1, 2019, at First Born Church of The Living God, 217 10th Ave E, Bradenton, FL. Services are 1PM March 2, at Martin Luther King Recreational Center, 1200 Elm St Fernandina Beach, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Moses Butler.
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 28, 2019