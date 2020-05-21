Or Copy this URL to Share

of Bradenton, passed away on May 15, 2020. A public visitation will be held 6-8 PM, Friday, May 22nd, at Ward Temple A.M.E., 1005 5th St. W., Bradenton. Funeral services will be private. Sister Fortune was born to the late Rev. Moses and Rosa Lee Newsome. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Ronald R. Fortune, Sr.; sons, Rev. Charles R. Newsome (Gwendolyn), Ronald Rickey Fortune, Jr. (Julie), and Kevin Fortune; daughters, Wanda McCarter and Rosa Newsome. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home of Sarasota.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store