Sister Mozelle Newsome Fortune
of Bradenton, passed away on May 15, 2020. A public visitation will be held 6-8 PM, Friday, May 22nd, at Ward Temple A.M.E., 1005 5th St. W., Bradenton. Funeral services will be private. Sister Fortune was born to the late Rev. Moses and Rosa Lee Newsome. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Ronald R. Fortune, Sr.; sons, Rev. Charles R. Newsome (Gwendolyn), Ronald Rickey Fortune, Jr. (Julie), and Kevin Fortune; daughters, Wanda McCarter and Rosa Newsome. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home of Sarasota.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ward Temple AME Church
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
