Muriel B. Bristol
Muriel B. Bristol, 100, of Bradenton, passed away June 16, 2020. Born in Madison, Ohio, she married in 1940 just after her 21st birthday. While her husband was serving in WWII, she worked as a chemist in a rayon factory, making synthetic silk for parachutes. After the war she drove a Bookmobile. She moved to Shaker Heights, Ohio, where she became very active in the First Baptist Church of Cleveland. She enjoyed traveling to other cities to participate in church-related activities. In the 1950's she was a leader in her Church's project to assist Polish refugees who had settled in Cleveland. In the 1970's she assisted Vietnamese refugees who settled in the Cleveland area and she took pilot training and soloed a Cessna 150 at Chagrin Falls Airport near Cleveland. She moved to Bradenton in 2003. She is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Emma (White) Bates and her husband, James D. Bristol. She is survived by her son, James Barry Bristol and his wife, Naomi; her grandchildren, Mary and David Bristol, her great grandchildren, Yasmeen, Liam, Ashlynn, Mackenzie, Seneca, Damien, Talon and many nieces and nephews and their families. A Memorial Service will be 12:00Noon, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd St. W. Bradenton, FL 34209. Memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army or the National Park Foundation. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
