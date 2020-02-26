Muriel Rae Wells (nee Keiser), passed away on Mon., Feb. 24, 2020, at the age of 87. She was the beloved wife of the late Hugh M. Wells; loving mother of Hugh (Tsui-Chuen) Wells Jr. and Thomas (Kathleen) Wells; cherished grandmother of Brittany (Phillip) Wells-Ramer, Rachel Wells and Christopher (Heidi) Wells; and cherished great-grandmother of Kain, Lucas and Finn Wells Ramer. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Ruth Keiser. Muriel's love and legacy will always live on. Visitation will be at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 10:00 am-11:00 am, with the funeral services immediately following at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 26, 2020