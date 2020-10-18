Myrtis Huggins

March 26, 1926 - October 11, 2020

Conway, South Carolina - Myrtis Ferguson Huggins, 94, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. She attended Auburn University where she was a member of Theta Upsilon sorority. During her career with Sears in B'ham, Al. she was a pioneer in women's equality in business, working her way up from secretarial assignments to ultimately taking on the successful management of two stores. Recently, she was a member of Grace PCA church in Conway, Sc.

One of seven brothers and sisters growing up on the family farm in Coosa County, Al., family was always at the core of her being. She is survived by Ted Huggins, her husband of 37 years, daughter, Terri Westbrook, and her brother, Dub Ferguson as well as, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, her step- daughter, Joni Snyder and her step-son, Steve Huggins.





