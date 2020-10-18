1/
Myrtis Huggins
1926 - 2020
March 26, 1926 - October 11, 2020
Conway, South Carolina - Myrtis Ferguson Huggins, 94, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. She attended Auburn University where she was a member of Theta Upsilon sorority. During her career with Sears in B'ham, Al. she was a pioneer in women's equality in business, working her way up from secretarial assignments to ultimately taking on the successful management of two stores. Recently, she was a member of Grace PCA church in Conway, Sc.
One of seven brothers and sisters growing up on the family farm in Coosa County, Al., family was always at the core of her being. She is survived by Ted Huggins, her husband of 37 years, daughter, Terri Westbrook, and her brother, Dub Ferguson as well as, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, her step- daughter, Joni Snyder and her step-son, Steve Huggins.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach
4505 Highway 17 Bypass South
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843-293-4505
