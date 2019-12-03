Myrtle Forehand April 5, 1938 - November 29, 2019 Myrtle Forehand, age 81, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's North Hospital in Lutz, Florida. She was born April 5, 1938 in Cades, Tennessee. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Brosch and son, Donald Brewer, grandchildren, Dr. Ryan Brosch and Morgan Brosch, as well as siblings, Betty Phillips, Leon Ellis, and Sue Stephens. A Memorial Service to honor her life will be held at Hillsdale Baptist Church 6201 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, Florida on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 3, 2019