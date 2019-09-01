Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naida E. Morrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Naida Elise Morrison, 98, native of Bradenton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, was received into the arms of Jesus on August 14, 2019. Naida graduated from Bradenton High School in 1939 and at the onset of WWII worked for the War Dept in Ft. Myers for two years, and later moved to Ashville NC to work at the Army Redistribution Station. Naida liked to say she helped win the war with her typewriter. It was there she met her husband Ian who was a recovering POW. They were married in April 1946 and made New York State their home for the next 46 years. The couple first lived on Staten Island, and Naida took a ferry to work in lower Manhattan. Seven years later Naida and Ian moved to Westchester County NY to raise their family, and eventually to Millbrook NY in the Hudson Valley, returning to Bradenton in 1992 at retirement. In early 2016 Naida moved to Texas to be near her daughter. Naida had a passion for flowers and gardening and excelled at growing beautiful blooms. She often won awards for her stunning arrangements. Naida had the gift of hospitality and loved to host dinner parties in their home. Whenever she had the opportunity, Naida pursued her interest in art, furniture design and fashion by spending much time in NYC and museums. She loved keeping up with politics and local history and was active in her church wherever they lived. She was a former member of the Bradenton Country Club, The Millbrook Golf & Tennis Club, The Millbrook Garden Club, The Garden Club of America, Palma Sola Botanical Park, and Palma Sola Presbyterian Church. Naida is preceded in death by her parents Bernice and Thomas Brown, husband Ian A. Morrison, son Craig W. Morrison and sister Wilhelmina McDonald. She is survived by her daughter Sheila (Davis), daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Madeleine (David), Ian (Shauna) and Alexandria, two great grandchildren and extended family including nieces, nephews and cousins. Interment will be held on Monday September 9th at 10:00AM at Fogartyville Cemetery in Bradenton, FL, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 AM at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at



