Nancy A. Havens Nancy A. Havens, 82, of Kearneysville, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Care Haven Nursing Home. Born August 16, 1937 in Gross Pointe Farms, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Russell Jean Bowsher and Eleanor Sharpe (Wilson) Bowsher. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Inwood. She retired from Manatee Co. Florida Schools. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Hoeksema and husband, Scott, of Kearneysville and Barbara Gladstone and husband, Michael, of Derby, KS; eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren; and one brother, James Bowsher, of Warren, Michigan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Milton Havens; and one daughter, Jacqueline Findley. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Inwood on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with Pastor Devin Ward officiating with interment in Sarasota National Cemetery in Florida. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home. For more information go to www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 22, 2019