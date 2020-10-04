Nancy C. Hodsdon
January 3, 1934 - September 26, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Nancy Caroline Hodsdon, 86, of Bradenton, Florida died peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 after a long, courageous struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Nancy was born on January 3, 1934, graduated from East High School in superior, Wisconsin in 1952 and Abbott-Northwestern School of Nursing in 1955. Nancy was united in marriage to Donald Tracy Hodsdon on June 1, 1956. They settled in Hayward, Wisconsin in 1961. Nancy was a Registered Nurse and held a variety of nursing jobs until she settled into Public Health Nursing in 1969. Nancy became Director of Nursing for Sawyer County from 1973 to 1979. She moved back to Superior, Wisconsin that year and assumed the role of Director of Nursing for the Douglas County Health Department until her retirement in 1997. Nancy had a lifelong passion for animal welfare, the environment and was a voracious reader. Nancy was always true to herself and to all those she encountered. She was a very curious, compassionate, intelligent woman who will never be forgotten by her family, friends and the hundreds of others that found themselves on the receiving end of her ultimate kindness and generosity. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Carl and Margaret Nelson; siblings; Andy Nelson (Elise), Bud Nelson (Joan), Beverly Miller (Dick), and Peggy Piper. Nancy is survived by sons; Kyle Hodsdon (Nita), Tracy Hodsdon (Connie); four grandchildren; Gene Hodsdon (Gina), Rachael Steckel (Tim), Maria Stephens (Ryan) and David Reed (Tara); five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service is being planned in Superior, Wisconsin for the summer of 2021.
