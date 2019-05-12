Nancy C. See

Nancy C. See Nancy C. See, 76, passed in peace on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, FL. Born in November, 1942 in Muncie, Indiana, she was a longtime resident of Bradenton, FL where she was a hair stylist for many years. She was a 30+ year breast cancer survivor and subsequently, an active outreach volunteer for the . In recent years, she lived in the Fort Myers area where she was a bookkeeper. She loved reading and was an avid Florida Gators fan. She was the proud mother of Chris (Debbie) McCord, David (Vickie) McCord, and Melissa (Tim Rice) Vaughan. She is survived by nephew, Jason Scott, grandchildren, Anna, Jessica, David, Danielle, Caroline and Matthew, and seven great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers, Thomas, Charles and Mike Chappelle. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care given by Tidewell Hospice. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the McCord Residence; 11107 8th Ave. E. Bradenton, FL. 34212. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to Tidewell Hospice.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 12, 2019

