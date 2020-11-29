Nancy Grimes

December 5, 1939 - November 8, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Nancy Grimes, 80 of Bradenton, FL born December 5 1939, passed away at home on November 8, 2020 after a determined battle with ovarian cancer. Her husband, Pat was always at her side until the very end. She was born in Durand, MI. to Paul and Dorothy Hayes. She married George (Pat) Grimes on January 13, 1989 in Bradenton, FL. She worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for several local companies. She attended The Bayshore Church of the Nazarene for many years. Nancy was a board member and Treasurer of the church for 13 years until her illness kept her from working. The church was of significant importance to her as it supported her Faith and provided many friends.

She is survived by her husband, George (Pat) Grimes, her daughter, Shannon (Kenny) Levinsky of Lakeland, FL. Her son, Timothy Cleveland of Bradenton, FL and two sons by marriage, Jeffrey (Diana) Grimes of Lewisville, TX Ad Mark (Christina) Grimes of Lake Oswego, OR. Six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A brother, Pastor Dan (Sharon) Hayes of Ocean Springs, MP. and two sisters; Karen (Pastor Ed) Spangler of Flushing, OH. and Paula (Carl) Parrot of Joelton, TN and numerous nephews and nieces.

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to our Hospice nurse Dianne van Ryn, a caring and compassionate Angel who cared for us until the end. Hospice provided services that met all of our needs. Good Earth provided Cremation Services. A Memorial Service will be held on December 5th, 2020 at Bayshore Church Of the Nazarene at 11AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at 2311 57th Ave. West Bradenton, FL 34207 or to Tidewell Hospice at 3355 26th St. West, Bradenton, FL 34205.





