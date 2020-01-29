Nancy Joyce Tinkham Patterson October 24, 1932 January 23, 2020 Joyce passed away on January 23, 2020 in Centennial, CO, preceded by her husband, John W. Patterson. She was born in Bradenton FL to Merle and Mary Coble Tinkham. Joyce loved people and always had a smile for everyone. She will be missed by all. "She moved not a finger to attract, but all were attracted to her." She is survived by her sister, Alice Trice of Bradenton, FL and brother, James Tinkham of Huntsville, AL, and children; Julia Patterson, John Patterson, and Mary Matarazzo of Colorado. Services: January 31, 2020 10:00AM, Quebec Place Chapel, Fairmount Cemetery, 430 S. Quebec St., Denver, CO 80247. Memorial gifts may be to The .
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 29, 2020