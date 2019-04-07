Nancy Nickeson Kane Nancy Nickeson Kane, 82, passed away on March 26, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, H. Victor Kane, her four children, Erica Sullivan, Marcia Reil, Sue Satterwhite and Bruce Kane, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Nancy was born in 1936 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. She was an avid musician in her early years playing both the piano and cello and went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education from the prestigious Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. She was active throughout her adult life in music as a teacher, church organist, choir director and choir member. Nancy's loving, compassionate nature suited her well as both a devoted mom and ever-supportive pastor's wife. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, FL on April 11, 2019 at 2PM. All are welcome to a reception directly following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimers Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 7, 2019