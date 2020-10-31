1/1
Nancy Rappleyea
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Rappleyea
November 30, 1939 - October 25, 2020
Ocala, Florida - Nancy R. Rappleyea, 80, passed away on October 25, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on November 30, 1939 in LakeLand, FL to Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Roberts.
Survivors are husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob) J. Rappleyea, children; Leigh, Amy, Scott, Shane, Bill, and Lori. Grandchildren; Sarah, Kyle, and Cassidy. Great-grandchildren; Lucas, and Paisley. Also, Brothers; David and Tom.
She is predeceased by her parents and daughter, Rebecca.
Celebration of Life Services are November 7, 2020 at 10AM at West Bradenton Baptist Church, 1305 43rd St W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Facial coverings/masks are requested at the service. In lieu of flowers, family is asking for donations to local hospice, or local foster parent associations.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
West Bradenton Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved