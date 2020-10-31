Nancy Rappleyea

November 30, 1939 - October 25, 2020

Ocala, Florida - Nancy R. Rappleyea, 80, passed away on October 25, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on November 30, 1939 in LakeLand, FL to Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Roberts.

Survivors are husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob) J. Rappleyea, children; Leigh, Amy, Scott, Shane, Bill, and Lori. Grandchildren; Sarah, Kyle, and Cassidy. Great-grandchildren; Lucas, and Paisley. Also, Brothers; David and Tom.

She is predeceased by her parents and daughter, Rebecca.

Celebration of Life Services are November 7, 2020 at 10AM at West Bradenton Baptist Church, 1305 43rd St W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Facial coverings/masks are requested at the service. In lieu of flowers, family is asking for donations to local hospice, or local foster parent associations.





