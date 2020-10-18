Nancy ReynoldsNovember 6, 1930 - October 13, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Nancy Ann Reynolds, age 89, passed away peacefully October 13th, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Mom, Fancy Nancy, and Gaga as she was so affectionally called was born in Yorktown, Indiana and graduated from Yorktown High School where she met the love of her life, Robert Reynolds, who passed June 28th after 71 years of marriage. They raised three children; Jennifer Scott (Gary), Ned Reynolds (Kathy), and Jeanine Green (Mike). Nancy is also survived by sister-in-law, Carolyn Hofherr and brother-in-law, Phil Reynolds, six devoted grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She cherished all her family, many neices and nephews and friends, she was always ready to enjoy her family close to her. She was the best wife, sister, mother, GaGa, and aunt, she loved us all as we loved her zest for life, she was the life of the party! Mother you will be missed so much, but never forgotten. Our hearts are heavy but we know you are reunited with Dad, Ned, and all your Hofherr brothers and sisters, your Mother and Father, Minnie & Marion Hofherr.We wish to thank the wonderful nurses and caregivers of Summerfield and Hospice, you truly are Gods Angels, mom loved you.Services will be private and held Memorial weekend 2021 at Hawk Cemetery in Yorktown, Indiana, we will take mom & dad home together.Many thanks to the staff at Griffith Cline for all your loving care.