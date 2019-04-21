Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Naomi L. Collins Naomi L. Collins, 87, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away April 15, 2019. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY and moved to Bradenton, FL in 1991 from Winchester, VA and before that resided in Sanborn, NY. She is predeceased by her husband, Murle and her parents, Reginald and Maude (McCrory) Williamson; siblings, Warren Williamson, Gordon Williamson and William Williamson; she is survived by her son, Kevin (Sara) Collins of GA; her daughters, Susan (Tom) Rubino of FL and Mary Jo (David) Stephenson of VA; surviving siblings, Norman (Dale) Williamson, Halys Ruppersberger, Dorothy Williamson and Gerald (Linda) Williamson; her eight grandchildren, Ryan, Katie, Tyler, Austin, Drew, Jenna, David and Andrew. There will be no Local Services at this time. All other Services will be on April 27, 2019 through Rhoney Funeral Home in Sanborn, NY with burial in Cambria, NY. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Attn: Philanthropy, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 in her memory. Condolences may be made to

5893 Hoover Road

Sanborn , NY 14132

