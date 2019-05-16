Natalie Ann Gaines Natalie Ann Gaines was born in Branford, Connecticut on December 4, 1934 of a Sicilian father and Italian - American mother. She was named for the season of her birth, 'Natale,' Christmas in Italian. A talented writer, she worked in advertising and public relations and eventually in insurance and healthcare. Her final work was as a patient representative, supporting and advocating for those who could not do so themselves. In retirement, she volunteered for Colonial Baptist Church, at the center of her faith and community. Throughout her life she assisted the less fortunate in countless ways, including by sharing her time and culinary skills. She was a proud mother to sons, Michael Balisciano of Beverly, Massachusetts, John DiBiasi of Sedona, Arizona and daughter, Dr. Marcia Balisciano of London, England. She delighted in her grandchildren: Justin Swan; John, Christopher and Joshua DiBiasi; and Georges and Galen Merlin. She is also survived by nephews, Pastor Christopher Luppino, Joseph Luppino, Michael Luppino, Nathan Luppino, and nieces, Celeste Fisher and Tina Luppino, and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. She is also survived by her beloved partner, William Miller, of Cortez, Florida. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Colonial Baptist Church, 2616 51st St. W, Bradenton, Florida 34209 at 1PM.

