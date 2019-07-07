Neal Elder

Neal Elder Neal Elder, 66, of Sarasota, FL passed away July 2, 2019. Born in Plant City, FL he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1966 from Clearwater, FL. He was a graduate of Manatee High School and he was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He is survived by his son, Andrew Davis; his parents, John and Jo Elder and Sylvia Hutcherson; brothers, Jamie (Nancy) Clark, David (Shirley) Clark and Johnny (Linda) Elder; sisters, Pamela (Erol) Ham, Denise (Buddy) Dillingham and Mary Sue (Larry) March; two grandchildren and special lifelong friend, Debi Morris. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 7, 2019
