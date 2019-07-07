Neal Elder

Guest Book
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Frank and Nancy Hall
  • "Our sincere condolences to family and friends of our..."
Service Information
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL
34207
(941)-758-7788
Obituary
Send Flowers

Neal Elder Neal Elder, 66, of Sarasota, FL passed away July 2, 2019. Born in Plant City, FL he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1966 from Clearwater, FL. He was a graduate of Manatee High School and he was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He is survived by his son, Andrew Davis; his parents, John and Jo Elder and Sylvia Hutcherson; brothers, Jamie (Nancy) Clark, David (Shirley) Clark and Johnny (Linda) Elder; sisters, Pamela (Erol) Ham, Denise (Buddy) Dillingham and Mary Sue (Larry) March; two grandchildren and special lifelong friend, Debi Morris. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 7, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.