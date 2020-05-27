Neal Parker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neal Parker Sr. Neal M. Parker, Sr., age 78, passed away on May 19, 2020. He was a loving husband, married to Charlotte for fifty-two years. He was a wonderful father to Neal, Jr., (Andrea), April (Josh), and Amy (Tony) and a caring grandfather to Sawyer, Ethan, Emma, Vinnie, Blake, Lila, and Samantha. He will be greatly missed by all. Neal was a Professional Geologist for over forty years. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Moffitt Cancer Center or Tidewell Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved