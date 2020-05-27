Neal Parker Sr. Neal M. Parker, Sr., age 78, passed away on May 19, 2020. He was a loving husband, married to Charlotte for fifty-two years. He was a wonderful father to Neal, Jr., (Andrea), April (Josh), and Amy (Tony) and a caring grandfather to Sawyer, Ethan, Emma, Vinnie, Blake, Lila, and Samantha. He will be greatly missed by all. Neal was a Professional Geologist for over forty years. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Moffitt Cancer Center or Tidewell Hospice.



