Neil H. Van Der Jagt 1/31/36 - 6/24/19 Neil H. Van Der Jagt, 83, of Palmetto, FL, formerly of Sheboygan, WI, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice after a brief illness. He was born January 31, 1936, in Cedar Grove to the late Raymond R. and Lucille M. (Meylink) Van Der Jagt. He graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1954 and the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1958. On September 11, 1965, Neil was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Schneider. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2005. Neil was a former founding partner of Van Der Jagt and Associates C.P.A., accounting firm. After his retirement, he continued to provide consulting services to various businesses. He was an active participant and elder of Bayshore Garden Community Church in Bradenton, FL. Neil served on several boards of directors for companies in the area as part of his accounting firm. He was an avid race fan, enjoying races at Road America and traveling the country to various NASCAR events. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and guiding us all in our endeavors. He is survived by three children, Todd R. (Ronda) Van Der Jagt, Dubuque, IA and their daughter, Taylor Jo, Scott (Beth) Van Der Jagt, Memphis, TN and their children, James Thomas and Emma Kate, Lisa (Robert) McCallister and their children, Cade and CJ, Neenah. He is also survived by his special friend, Shirley A. Hoffman, who we thank for bringing happiness and caring for our father these last months. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Don. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Reformed Church (237 S. Main St, Cedar Grove) with Rev. Chris Schaefer officiating. Friends may call on Saturday, at the church, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center (1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan). Please visit

