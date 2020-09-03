Nelson Dean JonesDecember 30, 1951 - August 6, 2020Bradenton, FL - Dean Jones passed away after a short fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Karen Jones, three children; Leah Jones of Naples, FL, Graham Jones of Chicago, IL, and Christopher Jones of Seattle, WA, two grandchildren, two sisters; Lynne Eastman of Naples, FL and Leslie Kavanaugh of Bethel, ME, his father, Nelson Hawley Jones of Naples, FL, two uncles; Paul Game of Tampa, FL and Robert Jones of Tampa, FL. Christ Episcopal Church Bradenton will conduct the funeral service at 10:30AM on September 11, 2020. The burial service will be held on September 11, 2020 at 2:30PM at the Sarasota National Cemetery with full military honors.