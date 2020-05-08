Nicholas Alan Heflin Nicholas Alan Heflin passed into eternal rest on April 30, 2020. He was born in Elwood, Indiana on December 30, 1950 and moved with his family to Bradenton, FL in 1960. He graduated from Manatee High School in 1968 and University of Florida in 1976 with a degree in building construction. He is survived by his wife, Christine, three children; Christopher (Morgan), Kevin (Amy), Corey (Baylee), six grandchildren whom he adored, Ava, Marley, Kinsley, Logan, Mae and Joshua Evans, his sister, Luann Ackerman and many nieces and nephews. There will be no Services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or a charity of your choice.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 8, 2020.