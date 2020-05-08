Nicholas Alan Heflin
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Alan Heflin Nicholas Alan Heflin passed into eternal rest on April 30, 2020. He was born in Elwood, Indiana on December 30, 1950 and moved with his family to Bradenton, FL in 1960. He graduated from Manatee High School in 1968 and University of Florida in 1976 with a degree in building construction. He is survived by his wife, Christine, three children; Christopher (Morgan), Kevin (Amy), Corey (Baylee), six grandchildren whom he adored, Ava, Marley, Kinsley, Logan, Mae and Joshua Evans, his sister, Luann Ackerman and many nieces and nephews. There will be no Services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
I Remember working with Nick on one of his first houses if not the first one. Nick also did the woodwork on the ceiling of my second home. He was a good man.
Mark Finney
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved