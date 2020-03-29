Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Allen Manassa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas Allen Manassa Nicholas Allen Manassa, 61, joined Our Heavenly Father in joyful celebration, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Pastor Nick is survived by his wife, Becky (Cavenee) Manassa, his sons; Nathan & wife, Nicole, Daniel & wife, Mayra, Michael & wife, Vanessa, daughter, Nicole & husband, Matthew Shackelford, parents, Victor & Carol Manassa, sister, Vicky & husband, Charles Bultman, in- laws, Bob & Donna Cavenee, Bill & Beth Longstreth along with ten wonderful grandchildren & many nieces & nephews! Pastor Nick was the Lead Pastor of Resonate Life Church in Bradenton, formerly First Assembly of God of Bradenton and also served as Chaplain for District 1 of the Manatee County Sheriff's Department. Among his other accomplishments were creating the Spirit Life Training Center at Resonate Life, creating the foundation for the first Christian Television Station in the Bradenton area & sponsoring continuous outreaches for the homeless (or, "Between Homes" as he called them). His entire life was dedicated to spreading the Gospel & leading people to Christ. He was a loving and sweet husband & his wife's best friend. He was an honorable son to his parents, a father who looked after his family, always encouraging his children to seek God & go after their dreams. He was a friend to everyone he met, wanting the best for them, willing to pray for them & help with whatever they needed. He was also known to share a little joke or two with everyone, just to lighten their day. In lieu of flowers, please help restore financial stability by giving as you are able to

Nicholas Allen Manassa Nicholas Allen Manassa, 61, joined Our Heavenly Father in joyful celebration, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Pastor Nick is survived by his wife, Becky (Cavenee) Manassa, his sons; Nathan & wife, Nicole, Daniel & wife, Mayra, Michael & wife, Vanessa, daughter, Nicole & husband, Matthew Shackelford, parents, Victor & Carol Manassa, sister, Vicky & husband, Charles Bultman, in- laws, Bob & Donna Cavenee, Bill & Beth Longstreth along with ten wonderful grandchildren & many nieces & nephews! Pastor Nick was the Lead Pastor of Resonate Life Church in Bradenton, formerly First Assembly of God of Bradenton and also served as Chaplain for District 1 of the Manatee County Sheriff's Department. Among his other accomplishments were creating the Spirit Life Training Center at Resonate Life, creating the foundation for the first Christian Television Station in the Bradenton area & sponsoring continuous outreaches for the homeless (or, "Between Homes" as he called them). His entire life was dedicated to spreading the Gospel & leading people to Christ. He was a loving and sweet husband & his wife's best friend. He was an honorable son to his parents, a father who looked after his family, always encouraging his children to seek God & go after their dreams. He was a friend to everyone he met, wanting the best for them, willing to pray for them & help with whatever they needed. He was also known to share a little joke or two with everyone, just to lighten their day. In lieu of flowers, please help restore financial stability by giving as you are able to www.gofundme.com/f/pastornickmanassa . On behalf of Becky & Pastor Nick's entire family, we ask for God's never - ending blessings on your lives. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close