Nicholas Charles Van Glahn

June 25, 2020

Ellenton , Fl - Nicholas Charles Van Glahn, aka 'Nick' and to his big online following as 'SYBE' was born on December 19th,1990 and passed from Covid19 complication on June 25th, 2020 just short of his 30th birthday. Nick was a very kind, compassionate person with many broad interests. He amazed us all in his love.

Nick is survived by his mother, Romana Nikolic-Bundrum, his father, Ken Bundrum, his stepmother, Debra Bundrum, his grandparents, Heddy and Rocco Petrovic, and Zeljko and Harriet Nikolic. His brothers; Cody Bundrum, Luke Bundrum and sister, Twila and sister-in-law, Sheila Bundrum. His special aunt, Cathie Nikolic and her husband, German Hernandez, uncle, Chris Van Glahn and aunt, Louise Van Glahn, uncle; Desi Nikolic, Stefan Nikolic, Sam Nikolic and aunt, Ruth Nikolic.

Special cousins are Nadia Bowman and Desiree and Danny Nikolic. His nieces and nephews meant the world to him; Camden, Cayden, Remi, Tristan, and Anastasia. And we want to mention all those amazing friends and colleagues we didn't even know about.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Homeward Bound Foster Pets via PayPal. email: ram53r@yahoo.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store