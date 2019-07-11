Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Vincent Easterling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas Vincent Easterling Nicholas Vincent Easterling, 65, passed away with his children by his side on July 1, 2019. A native Floridian, Nick was born in Tampa to Thomas and Carmen Easterling, grew up and became a legend in Lakeland and then, as a young adult, found his true home on Anna Maria Island. He is survived by his five children: Madison, Burns, Wyatt, Cooper and Lulu, as well as, the mother of his children, Michele Marcin. He is also survived by his sister, Moya Runyan, and brother, Tux Easterling. Nick thrived on hunting and fishing and was a gifted pilot who could often be seen flying overhead. Nick Easterling, in a word, was 'authentic'. Whether he was fly fishing for tarpon, hunting in Montana, or putting together a business deal, Nick was Nick. He touched and impacted the lives of many from all walks of life, making each one feel as though they were the most important one to him in that moment, which they were. He was a gifted conversationalist and loyal friend who took fashion advice from no one and never missed an opportunity for a good meal or taking the back roads to anywhere. Most of all, he was a loving father who taught his children about gratitude, the great outdoors, and the importance of family. All those who were blessed enough to know him will remember him as one of the greats. Thank you, Nick, you will be missed.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close