Nicole Camay Williams
April 21, 1977 - September 11, 2020
Sarasota, Florida - Nicole Camay Williams, 43, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on September 11, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 12:30PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Harvest Tabernacle. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Nicole leaves to cherish her memories: son, Nicholas Crawford; mother, Berma Williams; father, John Williams; brother, Lamar Williams; sister, Tangela Williams; one grandchild; companion, Robert Williams.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.