Nicole Camay Williams
1977 - 2020
Nicole Camay Williams
April 21, 1977 - September 11, 2020
Sarasota, Florida - Nicole Camay Williams, 43, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on September 11, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 12:30PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Harvest Tabernacle. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Nicole leaves to cherish her memories: son, Nicholas Crawford; mother, Berma Williams; father, John Williams; brother, Lamar Williams; sister, Tangela Williams; one grandchild; companion, Robert Williams.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
SEP
19
Service
12:30 PM
Harvest Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
To my Aunt Berma, Uncle John and the family, I know that losing your beautiful daughter is hard, and she will be greatly missed, but know that you are my prayers. And, May Heavenly Father comfort your hearts during this time of grief. I love you all.
Teri Evans
Family
September 16, 2020
May you forever Rest in Peace. You will never be forgotten. Thanks for the memories
Jenny Perozo
Friend
September 16, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Jenny Perozo
September 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend, supporter and an amazing nurse! I love you and will cherish the memories that we had! ❤
Alexis Ford
Friend
