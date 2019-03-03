Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina Rose Torrison. View Sign

Mrs. Nina Rose Torrison, born July 27th, 1926 in Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away at the age of 92 on February 22nd, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. Nina was raised in Terre Haute alongside her older brother Robert. Nina spent many years working in the banking industry. Nina met her husband Benjamin in Terre Haute and they began a life long journey together living in places like Massachusetts, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Florida. Nina was the loving wife of Benjamin for 65 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Ben, father Theodore, mother Nina Fern, and brother Robert. Nina is survived by her daughter Leslie, son, Mark, daughter-in-law Mary, and grandsons Ben and Jeff. Nina was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and resided for the past 5 years at Heritage Rehabilitation Center. Nina will always be remembered as a devoted and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Special Thanks to Heritage Rehabilitation Center for the ongoing medical care, love, and affection they provided our mother during her time as a resident. Services will be private for the family members.

2990 Bee Ridge Road

Sarasota , FL 34239

