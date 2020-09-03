1/1
Nissin "Nelson" Habib
1924 - 2020
Nissin "Nelson" Habib
January 3, 1924 - August 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Nelson Habib, born January 3, 1924, in New York, New York passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband and a beloved father. He was a lover of life and a proud World War II Veteran.
He is survived by three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was an inspiration to all and will be missed beyond words.
Memorial Service will be held at 2PM Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel Bradenton, FL. Donations instead of flowers can be made to the Veterans Administration. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.




Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
