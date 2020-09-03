Nissin "Nelson" Habib
January 3, 1924 - August 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Nelson Habib, born January 3, 1924, in New York, New York passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband and a beloved father. He was a lover of life and a proud World War II Veteran.
He is survived by three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was an inspiration to all and will be missed beyond words.
Memorial Service will be held at 2PM Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel Bradenton, FL. Donations instead of flowers can be made to the Veterans Administration. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.