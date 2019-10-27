Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nit Tsoonsemae Jensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nit Tsoonsemae Jensen Nit Tsoonsemae Jensen, 74, passed away at Lakewood Ranch Hospital on October 18th. She was born in Thailand and raised on a family farm on the outskirts of Bangkok. She met her future husband and love of her life Chris there, who was serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After Chris's service was over they settled in South Salem, NY where they raised their daughter Pamela and Nit took great joy in a career of child care. In 2004 they moved to Lakewood Ranch and Nit went to work for Bealls Department store on Route 70. She worked there for several years and especially enjoyed gift wrapping during the holiday season. Nit became friends with the staff and customers of the Thai Spice and Sushi Restaurant in Lakewood Ranch. She truly enjoyed all of her friends there. Nit loved life and people and had a natural ability to make friends very quickly. Her personality was unfiltered and honest and she always said exactly what she was thinking. Her smile was magnetic. Nit fought a courageous, short battle with cancer and was taken from us much too soon. She will be missed forever by her husband Chris, daughter Pamela, grandson Charles, granddaughter Jensen and her many, many friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

