Norma Bustin Dyer 3/11/41 - 6/23/19 Norma Bustin Dyer, 78, died peacefully on June 23rd, 2019 with her husband and daughter at her side. She was born in Portland on May 1st, 1941, the daughter of S. Ross Bustin and Harriet C. Bustin. She was a member of the class of '59 at Deering High School. She graduated from Andover College with a degree in Accounting. Norma met David L. Dyer and they were married on April 18th, 1958 in Portland, Maine. She retired from TD Bank in 1999 where she was the head of Commercial Lending support staff. Norma and David retired to Bradenton, FL in the fall of 1999. They enjoyed many cruises to the Caribbean, weekend trips to Quebec and New York City. Norma especially enjoyed her trip to London with Ellen and her trip to Germany/Austria with Dave, Steve, and Pam. Norma was very active in the Golf Lakes Community where she was a member of the "Red Hatters", Activities Committee, Ladies Club, etc. In addition, she chaired the "Pictorial" not once but twice. They moved to the River Isles Community in the fall of 2012. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Marilyn Seavey, son Steven Dyer, and granddaughter Sarah Ann Dyer. She is survived by her husband David, daughter Ellen and her partner Laura, granddaughter Rebecca Spear and husband Stephen, grandson David Dyer and fiancée Emily, great-grandson Connor and daughter-in-law Pamela Dyer. Her family would like to thank the team at Westminster Towers for their loving care. Memorial donations can be made to the Visiting hours will be held Friday, June 28th at 10AM at Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland with a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery at 12PM. You may offer your condolences or share memories at

