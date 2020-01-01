Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma (Mickey) Suggs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

(Mickey) Norma Suggs (Mickey) Norma Suggs of Parrish, FL Passed away December 28th, 2019 at home. Born February 5,1938 in Springfield, IL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Suggs. She is survived by two sons; Jerry Suggs of Myakka City, FL, Marvin Suggs of Parrish, FL. Also preceded in death, grandson, Darrel Suggs and granddaughter, Ashley Suggs, surviving granddaughter, Denise Suggs of Bradenton, FL; great-granddaughter, Kairi, two sisters, Carole Jurney of Bradenton, FL and Diana Hebert of Bradenton, FL and several nieces and nephews. Mickey Suggs was known by many for her love of music, she was a self taught musician who could play the dobro, pedal steel, guitar, and many other instruments. She loved her church Harvest Field. She was a faithful follower of her faith. She also loved animals and her family. She loved playing music and sharing her knowledge with anyone who was interested in learning to play. She loved her family and friends. Griffith-Cline Funeral home is in charge of Cremation. Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2PM at Harvest Field 7710 121st Ave E, Parrish, FL 34219. Please in lieu of flowers send donations to any animal rescue or children's charities.

(Mickey) Norma Suggs (Mickey) Norma Suggs of Parrish, FL Passed away December 28th, 2019 at home. Born February 5,1938 in Springfield, IL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Suggs. She is survived by two sons; Jerry Suggs of Myakka City, FL, Marvin Suggs of Parrish, FL. Also preceded in death, grandson, Darrel Suggs and granddaughter, Ashley Suggs, surviving granddaughter, Denise Suggs of Bradenton, FL; great-granddaughter, Kairi, two sisters, Carole Jurney of Bradenton, FL and Diana Hebert of Bradenton, FL and several nieces and nephews. Mickey Suggs was known by many for her love of music, she was a self taught musician who could play the dobro, pedal steel, guitar, and many other instruments. She loved her church Harvest Field. She was a faithful follower of her faith. She also loved animals and her family. She loved playing music and sharing her knowledge with anyone who was interested in learning to play. She loved her family and friends. Griffith-Cline Funeral home is in charge of Cremation. Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2PM at Harvest Field 7710 121st Ave E, Parrish, FL 34219. Please in lieu of flowers send donations to any animal rescue or children's charities. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close