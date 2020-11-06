Norma Thayer
February 13, 1934 - October 17, 2020
Dallas, Georgia - Norma Jane Thayer passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the age of 86. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Dallas, GA. Born in Everett, MA on February 13, 1934, young Norma was a musical prodigy who began playing the piano when she was seven. A gifted music teacher, she worked in MA, before working in Bradenton, FL and later in NC. Norma was a devoted Christian who enjoyed leading Bible studies. Norma married Donald Thayer of Bellingham, MA in 1965. They moved to Bradenton, FL in 1975, where they lived until moving to NC in 1994. Surviving are her four children; Wendy Lane of Starke, FL; Pamela (Kevin) Keough of Blairsville, GA; Rodd (Sunny) Thayer of Acworth, GA; and Tenley Thayer of Villa Rica, GA; as well as five step-children, twenty-five grandchildren, and forty-one great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her former spouse and father of her oldest two daughters; Loren Francis, of Starke, FL. She is preceded in death by her father, Howard MacCallum; her mother, Evelyn Seagrave; her husband, Donald Thayer; and one step-son, David Thayer. Norma loved being called "Pompa", the name bestowed upon her by her eldest grandchild at the age of two years. A private family service will be held in Blairsville, GA on November 7, 2020. Norma will be buried next to her husband and mother in Liberty Community Cemetery in Murphy, NC. In lieu of flowers, the decedent and her family request that donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.