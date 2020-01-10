Norman C. Glosser Norman C. Glosser, 91, of Bradenton, FL died January 6, 2020 at LifePath Hospice in Riverview, FL. He was born in Rogers City Michigan. He served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1948. He belonged to Rogers City Serviceman's Club. After retiring to Bradenton he worked for several years at Construction Wholesale. Once he left there he found Joy in helping people with whatever odd jobs they had. He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne; daughter, Dawn Marie Krc; son, Paul Norman Glosser; grandson, Adam Joshua Farnum. He is survived by sister, Edna Miller of Alpena Michigan; daughter, Lynne Anne (John) Openlander of Valrico, FL; son, Ronald Neil (Cindy) Glosser of Lansing, Michigan; grandsons, Scott Tucker, Jeremy Farnum, and Todd Farnum; granddaughters, Kimberly (Brian) Ridgeway, and Tessa Openlander; nephews, Wayne (Sandra) Miller, Richard (MaryAnn) Miller, and Bruce (Mary) Miller; and special friend, Beryl Silvernale. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, 1805 30th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL. In lieu of flowers the family asks gifts of gratitude be made to LifePath Hospice, 4200 W. Cypress St., Suite 690, Tampa, FL, or Chaptershealth.org. For more information go to: www.SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 10, 2020