Norman H. Ether
November 3, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Norman H. Ether, 95, Bradenton, FL passed away November 3, 2020. Born in Richmond Hill, Queens, NY he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1997 from Long Island, NY and he was a Veteran of the US Army.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann; he is survived by his sons; Richard (Mary Ann) and Larry (Debbie); daughter, Diane (Lenny) five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial Visitation will be 5-7PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.