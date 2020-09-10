1/1
Norman Moore
1944 - 2020
Norman Moore
May 7, 1944 - September 3, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Norman Earl Moore Jr, 76, of Bradenton, FL passed away at his home September 3, 2020. He was born May 7, 1944 to Norman Earl Moore Sr,. and Nora Chantrey Moore. Norman served his country proudly in US Army and was honorably discharged July 1965 from the 82 airborne division. Norman retired from Rea Magnet wire/ Phelps dodge in 2002. Norman was the Former owner Corky's Live Bait and Tackle and avid fisherman and was always able to lend a helping hand.
Norman is survived by his children; Melody Knowles of Bradenton FL, Pamela (Archie) Adams, Fountain Inn, SC Kimberly (Chris) Johnson of Sarasota, FL Angie (Brack) Horne of Savannah, GA and Hampton Malone of Savannah, GA; his brothers; Donald (Barbara) Moore, James (Janet) Moore; his sisters; Patsy Perkins and Joanne Surber; his grandchildren; Archie (Katie) Adams III, Taylor Reese, Anthony Adams, Austin Knowles, Jesse Knowles, Jamie Ras; his great-grands; Alexander Hessinger, Conner and John Adams; and his beloved dog Cody along with a host of other family and friends. Norman was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Shoemake Moore, second wife, Elizabeth Tew Moore, his parents, his brother, Robert (Sue) Moore, and his sister, Maureen Futch.
A Memorial Service with military honors will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 4PM at Skyway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel 5200 US Highway 19 N Palmetto, FL.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Skyway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
