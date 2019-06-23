Normand Joseph Dault 95 of Freedom Village in Bradenton, FL passed away May 31, 2019. Born on November 7, 1923 in Woonsocket, RI. He served in the Navy during World War II. He received a BA degree from Providence College and a MA degree from Syracuse University. He was employed by the U. S. Government, Dept. of Defense at the Benet Laboratory, Watervliet, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Adelard Dault and Evangeline (Cloutier) Dault; sisters, Therese, Stella, and Carmen. Survivors include his loving wife of over 70 years, Helen A. (Pannone) Dault; brother, Gerard R. Dault, Washington, DC. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00AM on June 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 3100 26th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. If you wish to make a gift of remembrance, we suggest a donation to Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205.

