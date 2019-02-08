Oleva M. Lint, of Bradenton passed away Feb 5, 2019, she was born Jan 8, 1919 in Pens borough WV. Visitation will be held on Friday Feb 7, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton FL. Funeral service will be on Saturday Feb 8, 2019 in the Funeral Home Chapel at 2pm burial to follow in Manasota Memorial Park.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 8, 2019