Olga Brooks Burney

September 4, 1953 - September 18, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Olga Brooks Burney, 67, a lifelong resident of Manatee County, departed this life on September 18, 2020. She was a school bus driver and an attendant for Westside Funeral Home. Olga grew up in St. Paul M. B. Church and remained an active member until her passing. She was a member of East Bradenton Women's Club. She leaves to mourn her passing her two sons; Orion Brooks, Sr., and Justin P. Burney of Bradenton, FL, ten grandchildren, one aunt, many cousins and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Westside Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020.





