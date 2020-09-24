1/1
Olga Brooks Burney
1953 - 2020
Olga Brooks Burney
September 4, 1953 - September 18, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Olga Brooks Burney, 67, a lifelong resident of Manatee County, departed this life on September 18, 2020. She was a school bus driver and an attendant for Westside Funeral Home. Olga grew up in St. Paul M. B. Church and remained an active member until her passing. She was a member of East Bradenton Women's Club. She leaves to mourn her passing her two sons; Orion Brooks, Sr., and Justin P. Burney of Bradenton, FL, ten grandchildren, one aunt, many cousins and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Westside Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
Rest with the angels in heaven auntie Olga you will never be forgotten.
Brill
September 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Aaron Peterson
Friend
