Ollice N. Redmon AKA "Dee Dee" 12/14/1939 - 02/24/2020 Ollice N. Redmon AKA "Dee Dee", went to our Lord, and to be with her mother, Alice Redmon, father, Alter Redmon and brother, Al Redmon and nephew, Mike Redmon. She was a native of Palmetto, FL and was a 3rd generation. 30-plus years teacher in Manatee County. Manatee High School then Troy State/ BS and University of Northern CO. /Masters Degree. She is survived by her lifetime friend and companion, Betty Hertzog, daughter, Cheri Hertzog and son, John Hertzog, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren and several niece's and nephew's. Services at Emerson Point Preserve, 5801 17th ST. W. Palmetto, FL 34221 at 11:30AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Celebration of Life to follow.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 8, 2020