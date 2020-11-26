1/1
Ollie Vet Presha-Washington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ollie Vet Presha-Washington
July 6, 1942 - November 13, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Ollie Vet Presha-Washington, age 78, of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on November 13, 2020 to be with the Lord. Visitation is 6-8PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Melody of Praise Worship Center, 2410 4th Avenue East, Palmetto, FL 34221. Services will be at 1:00PM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church, 1720 6th Avenue West, Palmetto, FL 34221. Arrangements entrusted to Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota, FL 34234. Also for those individuals who are not able to attend can watch the services at https://www.youtube.com/c/BibleBaptistChurchPalmettoFL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Melody of Praise Worship Center,
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Service
01:00 PM
Bible Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved