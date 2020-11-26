Ollie Vet Presha-Washington
July 6, 1942 - November 13, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Ollie Vet Presha-Washington, age 78, of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on November 13, 2020 to be with the Lord. Visitation is 6-8PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Melody of Praise Worship Center, 2410 4th Avenue East, Palmetto, FL 34221. Services will be at 1:00PM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church, 1720 6th Avenue West, Palmetto, FL 34221. Arrangements entrusted to Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota, FL 34234. Also for those individuals who are not able to attend can watch the services at https://www.youtube.com/c/BibleBaptistChurchPalmettoFL
.